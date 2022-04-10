Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Invitae -139.38% -23.52% -13.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exact Sciences and Invitae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Invitae 0 3 3 0 2.50

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 81.13%. Invitae has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 256.47%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Invitae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.63 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.45 Invitae $460.45 million 3.47 -$379.01 million ($3.01) -2.35

Invitae has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Invitae on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

