Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Head to Head Review

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jackson Financial and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 American Equity Investment Life 0 2 6 0 2.75

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and American Equity Investment Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.46 $3.18 billion N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.98 $473.99 million $4.54 8.24

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life 12.85% 6.27% 0.51%

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

