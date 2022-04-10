Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.83. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 5,757 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRU. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.