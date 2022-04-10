Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 178,976 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $119.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

