BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.67

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.67 and traded as high as $38.77. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 74,234 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 830 ($10.89) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

