BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.67

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.67 and traded as high as $38.77. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 74,234 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 830 ($10.89) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
