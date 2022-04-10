Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,089,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

