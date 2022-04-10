5,145 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in onsemi by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in onsemi by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

