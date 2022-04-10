5,145 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.73 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.
About onsemi (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.