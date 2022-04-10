5,145 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.73 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.