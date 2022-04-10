Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,915,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

