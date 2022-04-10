Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

