Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MCO opened at $342.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.67. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.77.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

