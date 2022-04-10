Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.
RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
Russel Metals stock opened at C$31.56 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.
Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Read More
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.