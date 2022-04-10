Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$31.56 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.6850807 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

