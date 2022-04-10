BitSend Market Capitalization Achieves $56,086.16 (BSD)

BitSend (BSD) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 37% against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $56,086.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.00262793 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004892 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.28 or 0.00654048 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,151,443 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

