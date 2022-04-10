AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.