AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 841.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

