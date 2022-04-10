AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 81,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

