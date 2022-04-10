Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $124,455. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $341.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

