Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of STE stock opened at $249.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

