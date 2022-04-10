Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $28.19 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $36.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

