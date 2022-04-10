Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

