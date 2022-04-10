Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,239 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 919,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,621 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 134.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 414,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 638.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTL opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

