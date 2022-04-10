Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

