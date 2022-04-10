Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 751,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

