Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 675,027.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,411,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,808 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9,006.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,743.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 100,941 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.88 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.