Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $144.17 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.