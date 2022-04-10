Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 106,095 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,095 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 196.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 146.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $104,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

