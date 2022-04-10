SThree (LON:STEM) Trading 1.3% Higher

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 395.99 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.02). 170,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 444,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 423.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 486.21. The stock has a market cap of £511.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £25,821.18 ($33,863.84). Also, insider James Bilefield acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,688.52). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,274 shares of company stock worth $4,936,844.

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

