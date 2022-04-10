Electricité de France S.A. (ECIFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 22nd

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0702 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECIFY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

