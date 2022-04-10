Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Oracle stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.