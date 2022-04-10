Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.06.

TTWO stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $165.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

