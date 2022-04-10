Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.
