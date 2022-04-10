Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

