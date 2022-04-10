Bezant Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $674,925.54 and $2.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

