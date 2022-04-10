American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $182.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.31.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

