Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.