Xponance Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

