Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $179.36 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

