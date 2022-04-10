Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

KR stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

