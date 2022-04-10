Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

