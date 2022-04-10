Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 27th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of WGO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

