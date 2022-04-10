Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
