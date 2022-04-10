The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.70 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.