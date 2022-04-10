Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Up 0.3%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.75. 1,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

