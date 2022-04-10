Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.40. 1,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

