Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 250.85 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.22). 89,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 237,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

In other Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust news, insider Karen Brade purchased 8,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £19,886.64 ($26,080.84). Also, insider Ian Armfield purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £10,040 ($13,167.21).

