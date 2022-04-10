Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 0.9%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 151.30 ($1.98). 15,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 163,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.97).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.44. The company has a market capitalization of £109.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG)

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

