First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.