KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Down 0.2%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 1,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

Get KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 7.18% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.