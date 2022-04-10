AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 3.1%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.82 ($0.16). 1,244,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 349,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.16).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
About AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L)
