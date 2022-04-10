44,757 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 149,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.